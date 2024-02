Posted: Feb 06, 2024 10:06 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The local special olympic team will be holding a bingo fundraiser night on Saturday, February 24th. This will be a night with a chance to win great prizes and a concession stand will be on hand.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will take place inside the Bartlesville High School Commons Area.