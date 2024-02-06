Posted: Feb 06, 2024 9:06 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

City Councilor Billie Roane was our guest on KWON's CITY MATTERS program on Tuesday.

Councilor Roane was very pleased that The Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved a bid Monday night to build a Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park, located near the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. The memorial itself will be located between Frontier Pool and the Boys and Girls Club.

The plan includes a plaza with seven flag poles — one for each branch of the Armed Forces and an American flag and more. Roane said the memorial is made possible thanks to a $150,000 donation from a yet-to-be-identified company and up to $50,000 in unallocated sales tax funds from the city. A bid for building the memorial was awarded Monday night to Rick Scott Construction.

Miss Roane delved into the topic of water. She shared that a Kaw Lake Water Supply Study will be taking place to see if running water lines from the lake near Ponca City to Bartlesville is feasible. One estimate that was presented was $150 million. The study, which is expected to take 4 months, will likely have another estmated cost for such a project. Roane also said that the Wastewater Treatment Plant Indirect Potable Reuse plant pilot study is underway.

The councilor adde that the Airport Master Services agreement with Parkhill, Smith and Coop Task Order No. 2 to the Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper Master Services Agreement Taxi lane Extension Grant Funding was approved and the city will only pay a small percentage of the total price thanks to the agreements.

Closer to Miss Roane's home, Arcadian Housing Oakwood PUD for 8400 sq ft property was approved for Office and Maintenance structure. The developement is for affordable housing.