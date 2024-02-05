Posted: Feb 05, 2024 7:07 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 7:08 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council met Monday night for their first of two regular monthly meetings on Don Tyler Avenue. For City Council, it was fairly short with only two items of discussion.

Firstly, City Manager Kevin Trease gave his update on the resolution authorizing the City Manager to sign an award letter for the rural economic action plan fund grant.

The resolution was approved. There was also discussion, but no action taken on the discussion of an ordinance that regulates the storage of large recreational vehicles and equipment.

The City Council wrapped the meeting shortly after and will meet again on Feb. 19th at 7 pm.