Posted: Feb 05, 2024 3:39 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 3:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Enhanced to near critical fire spread rates will develop by Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service says.

According to an alert issued Monday, gusty south to southwest winds to near 40 mph and well above average warm temperatures will occur on Thursday. Weather service meteorologists say the highest spread rates will be across northeast Oklahoma where humidity values will be lowest.