Posted: Feb 05, 2024 3:20 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 3:20 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court Monday on the charge of domestic abuse - assault and battery. Trinity Haddon was arrested on Saturday February 3rd after police responded to a domestic in progress in the 800 block of SE Choctaw Ave.

According to an affidavit, Haddon came home frustrated and yelling which led to an altercation with the victim. Haddon then allegedly began scratching, slapping, biting and hitting the victim with a stick. Officers found bruises and marks consistent with that story.

Due to Haddon having a history of domestic violence, she was given a $30,000 bond and her next court date is set for Feb. 21st.