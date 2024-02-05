Posted: Feb 05, 2024 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 2:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

Police are investigating a Saturday homicide in Coffeyville, Kan., and have made two arrests.

According to a news release, at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, police responded to the 1400 block of West 10th Street for a shooting where they located a gunshot victim identified as 39-year-old Ramon Burnett, of Coffeyville. Burnett was transported to the hospital by EMS and was later pronounced deceased.

Police say two suspects have been taken into custody, 50-year-old William R. McGinnis, of South Coffeyville, Okla., and 28-year-old Michael L. McGinnis Jr., 28, of Liberty, Kan. Law enforcement has recommended charges of second-degree murder for the two suspects.

Anyone with information on the homicide should call CPD at 620-252-6160, Det. Sgt. Vargas at 620-252-6010, or Det. Kastler at 620-252-6145.