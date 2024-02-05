Posted: Feb 05, 2024 1:10 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 1:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The health department in Pawhuska is in need of a new roof and at Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members were reviewing quotes from different companies to determine who would make for the best option. Members of the health department were also on hand talking about who they preferred after speaking with various companies.

The Board elected to choose A1 Commercial Roofing to complete the project. The cost will be just over $62,000 and the county health department budget will fund the project.

At Monday's meeting, Karen Miller was elected to be a Director of the Fair Board and the commissioners signed and approved seven REAP contracts. Those seven projects will help improve the county in various ways. Several items from the Osage County Sheriff's Office were surplussed as well.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska for those interested in attending.