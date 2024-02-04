Posted: Feb 04, 2024 7:08 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2024 7:08 AM

Tom Davis

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the time to cut the state portion of the grocery tax is now.

Pro Tem Treat’s Senate Bill 1283, filed in December, would eliminate the state’s portion of the grocery tax. According to recent data average Oklahomans spend nearly $300 per trip to the grocery store, putting the state in the top 10 in the nation for highest grocery bill per week.

“Eliminating the grocery tax would provide Oklahomans immediate relief and savings they would see every time they go to the grocery store,” Pro Tem Treat said. “I have long been an advocate of eliminating the state portion of the grocery tax, and it’s why I have filed another bill this year to get rid of it. I hope this session we can get it done to benefit all Oklahoma families.”

According to estimates, eliminating the grocery tax would save average Oklahomans 5.5 times more money than a 0.25% income tax cut.

The data indicates that cutting the state portion of the grocery tax, depending on individual household spending, would save Oklahomans around $700 per year, while a 0.25% income tax cut would save most Oklahomans around $110 at the end of every year after they file their taxes.

To read Pro Tem Treat’s Senate Bill 1283, click here.