Posted: Feb 02, 2024 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 2:38 PM
NWS: Up to 2 Inches of Rain Possible Over the Weekend
Nathan Thompson
A storm system is expected to impact northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas through Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, rain and scattered thunderstorms will begin to impact the KWON listening area late Friday night. Rainfall will become widespread by Saturday and Saturday night across the area but will begin tapering off later Sunday and Sunday evening.
The weather service says rainfall amounts of a half inch to two inches remain possible, with locally higher totals in areas where heavier rainfall occurs.
