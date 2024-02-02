Posted: Feb 02, 2024 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 2:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

A storm system is expected to impact northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas through Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and scattered thunderstorms will begin to impact the KWON listening area late Friday night. Rainfall will become widespread by Saturday and Saturday night across the area but will begin tapering off later Sunday and Sunday evening.