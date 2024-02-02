Posted: Feb 02, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening to discuss and take possible action on several items, including development plans for a veterans memorial and for a housing addition in the Oak Park neighborhood. The council will also discuss changes to the city’s sidewalk ordinance and deal with a dilapidated building downtown.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the council will discuss and possibly award a bid to construct a memorial at Veterans Park near Frontier Pool. The project includes seven flag poles, landscaping, a reflection bench and signage. The council will also hold a public hearing and then discuss and possibly approve a site plan for a leasing and community center at the Arcadian housing development, which will be located near the northwest corner of Oak Park Road and Palmetto Drive.

Community Development Director Larry Curtis will present proposed changes to the city’s sidewalk ordinance that would differentiate between private and public sidewalks, among other language changes to the ordinance.

Additionally, the council will hear an appeal from Jay Mitchell on a dilapidated building he owns at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Frank Phillips Boulevard. Mitchell purchased the former TECO Home Appliance building in 2017. Since his purchase, the abandoned building has fallen into a state of disrepair. Mitchell has missed several code compliance hearings and the structure was declared a public nuisance by a hearing officer. Mitchell is appealing that declaration.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.