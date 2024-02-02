Posted: Feb 02, 2024 9:54 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Representatives Judd Strom and John B. Kane along with Senator Julie Daniels appeared on KWON's CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66.

The big buzz was the special session called by Governor Stitt for lawmakers to cut the state income tax by point two five percent. All agreed that they will need more infomation due out on February 15th by the Board of Equalization before they can really dig into ways to effectively make that cut.