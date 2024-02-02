Posted: Feb 02, 2024 8:06 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 8:06 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Every book lover needs a furry companion, but sometimes that just doesn’t fit into the household plan.

Well, Bartlesville Public Library has got it covered with the Dog Days of Winter event. The furry companion in tow is a fluffy dog named Hodge. Join him in making puppy puppets and eating snacks.

The event starts February 3 at 2 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room.

The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, Ok 74003.