Posted: Feb 01, 2024 2:48 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2024 2:48 PM

Chase McNutt

Tri County Tech is holding a high school open house on Tuesday, Feb. 6th on campus from 4-6 p.m. All 15 high school programs will have 30-minute sessions open for students to participate in.

This event gives high school students a chance to tour the campus, visit the programs they're interested in, ask questions, hear about the application process, and gain bonus points on their application.

Programs are free to high school students, where you can earn one or more certifications that will have them career or college ready. More information is available with here.