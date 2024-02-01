Posted: Feb 01, 2024 9:39 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2024 11:50 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care is a non-profit organization designed to be the central coordinator of services for aging adults and their families. The Elder Care team is here to help you live a healthy, happy, & independent life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with Elder Care brought in one of their longest tenured employees. Frank Danel not only watched as the facility Elder Care at 1223 as it was being built, but he works there full time to this day.

Into his 70's, Frank is a great example of not only a dedicated hard worker, but also a excellent example of how one can age independently and still be very active and highly engaged.

Angie then talked about how Elder Care provides innovative programs through a customized care plan for each individual. Their goal is to link you and your family with the best services available to meet your unique needs. Elder Care takes pride in being a comprehensive professional resource for aging services in Washington, Nowata, and Osage Counties.

One of those programs is DayBreak. This program offers compassion and peace of mind to families caring for loved ones in their own homes. Our adult day activity center provides social interaction and therapeutic activities for adults of various levels of physical and cognitive abilities who may need supervised care in a safe, supportive environment during the week. Our goal is to help families find a positive balance between caring for a loved one in the home with their own family, home, and work responsibilities.

DayBreak's hours of pperation are: Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 5:30 pm

DayBreak is designed to enhance the lives of seniors and help them remain social and active in order to avoid premature placement in a nursing home. DayBreak is primarily for adults aged 60 and over who:

⦁ Are socially isolated

⦁ Have difficulty functioning independently in the community

⦁ Need help with personal care

⦁ Are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, arthritis and/or stroke, etc.