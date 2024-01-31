Posted: Jan 31, 2024 2:42 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2024 2:42 PM

Chase McNutt

Valentine’s Day is approaching soon, and you can take your significant other to a Valentine’s week dinner and a short film from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15 hosted by the Bartlesville Area History Museum.

Food will be catered by Price’s Old Fashion Meat Market with smoked chicken and pulled pork options. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short RSU Public TV “Voices of Bartlesville” film telling the story of community from many different voices.

Tickets are $14 per person and seats are limited. Tickets are available by visiting the "Events" tab of the Bartlesville Area History Museum’s Facebook page and following the ticket sales link to Eventbrite.com. Tickets must be ordered by February 12th.

For more information, contact BAHM staff at 918.338.4290 or history@cityofbartlesville.org.