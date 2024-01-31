Posted: Jan 31, 2024 2:06 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2024 2:07 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

This Wednesday’s feature pet was a cat named Edgar. He could have had a better day, but that day was not the one.

Though grumpy today, Olivia Foster, cat adoption specialist at the Washington County SPCA says that Edgar keeps up with the youngsters in play, cattitude, and attentiveness to all his visitors.

Though healthy in weight, Edgar does have something he is battling in his head.

Edgar has not lost his love for food, treats, or feathered cat toys despite being 7 years old.

Foster says because of his disorder, Edgar is best suited for the indoors with a mild tolerance for siblings.

The WSPCA is open from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Edgar or any other pet, call 918-336-1577.