Posted: Jan 31, 2024 1:58 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2024 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Native Americans aged 16 to 21 have the opportunity to once again take part in the summer youth worksite program. Those who take part will have the ability to gain knowledge in various industries.

Participants can work up to 32 hours a week and will be paid through the Financial Assistance Department. Agreements must be made and received by Friday, May 3rd. The program runs through June and July. For more information, call 918-287-5325.