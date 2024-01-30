Posted: Jan 30, 2024 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 2:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nominations are now open for the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award.

It is a cash award presented annually to a full-time Bartlesville Public School District teacher, coach or counselor who exemplifies the dynamic qualities of an outstanding educator and citizen.

The school district says this award is not for the “best teacher,” but for one who exemplifies the finest in the profession.