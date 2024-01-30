Posted: Jan 30, 2024 1:09 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 1:09 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on the charges of larceny of an automobile, assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, and possession of controlled dangerous substance. Andrew Pitcher is alleged of trying to steal two separate vehicles on Friday, January 26th.

Pitcher was on the 200 block of Margarite Ave, when one of the two victim’s in this case tried to prevent Pitcher from allegedly trying to take their 1985 Chevy Blazer. In the process, the victim says that Pitcher tried to stab him. The commotion caused Pitcher to back the vehicle into a rock wall, causing him to flee the vehicle.

Pitcher jumped into a different vehicle at the location and tried to leave the seen when he was pulled over by a police officer. A small pocket knife and 41 grams of marijuana were recovered from the second vehicle Pitcher was in. He was given a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for February 9th.