Posted: Jan 30, 2024 10:24 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

Native American middle and high school students have an opportunity to take a tour of the American Airlines and Nordam facilities in Tulsa on Friday, March 15th. The tour will give a better view of the Oklahoma aviation field and other career opportunities in the field.

Spots are limited and will come on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, or to register, you can call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.