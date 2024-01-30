Posted: Jan 30, 2024 9:36 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 9:37 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

For some, fishin's the new chicken. Much like the olden days when all there was to do was fish, the sport or hobby has definitly changed over the years as well as what's caught in what waters.

From your back yard creek to the sea, fishing is a sport, a hobby, a way of life, and a food source for many communities around the world. That's why there ought to be a club around here somewhere, right?

Well, the National Fishing Lurer Collectors Club is hosting its 35th annual show. Starting in 1976, with Randy Anderson being it's first patron, the NFLCC had there first ever show right here in Bartlesville in the late 70's. The show itself is a gathering of folks that buy, trade, sell, and display fishing tackle, along with it's newest addition to this years show, shelf staff for all your inquiries about old tackle boxes, reels, and rods. The show, for the first time ever is open to the public and will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m Saturday. The show will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn and will last for two days, February 9-10.

Beebe Stephenson, a passionate advocate and member of the NFLCC, explains that the show usually hosts people from at least seven different states.