Posted: Jan 30, 2024 9:07 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

Ladies, you and your friends are invited to the Bartlesville Ladies Connection "Heart to Heart" lunch at The Salvation Army at 101 N Bucy in Bartesville on February 8, 11:45am to 1pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter with the Bartlesville Ladies Connection invited all ladies to attend.

The guest speaker is Fran Carona from Tulsa. She talke about "How's Your Heart?" Alace Winkler will then help you create a Valentine's craft.

You also hve the option of bringing canned goods that day for the Salvation Army Pantry.