Posted: Jan 29, 2024 5:00 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 5:08 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

If you were not able to attend the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Competition, do not fear, for the results are here.

Faith Foote, Bartlesville High School Senior, National Honor society member, Editor and Chief of BHS’ newspaper the 4th Estate, and cellist, is the winner of this year’s Young Artist award. Along with her school activities, Foote occupies two jobs at Chick-fil-A and our local Journey home.

Along with the amount of years comes three attempts, 4 months of practice, and a 50/50 chance at the BSO Young Artist Award, but with the support of her family and friends, Foote says she was able to accomplish something she would not even dream of accomplishing. Though, now that it is over Foote expresses her relief and joy that she can breathe again.

Foote plans to continue her cellist career in college with the orchestra and jazz bands on campus, since she explains that her love of music is a form of therapy for her when things are looking bleak.

As promised, Faith Foote will be featured in the March 16, 2024 concert “Made in America” and won a $500 prize.