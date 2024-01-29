Posted: Jan 29, 2024 1:02 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Everett Piper talked about the importance of making some upgrades to the fairgrounds. These included upgrades to both the sound system and the replacement of the bucking chutes and pens at the outdoor arena. Piper said they have the money available for the sound system, therefore he recommended going out for bids. Cavalcade Chairman Jeff Bute spoke to the importance of getting that upgrade.

Piper also said that because they had the money in the budget, the Board should go forward with replacing the bucking chutes and pens. Piper goes on to explain why.

The Board decided to advertise for bids on both items.