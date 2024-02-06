Posted: Jan 29, 2024 9:11 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

The Office of Congressman Josh Brecheen announced today that the telephone town hall originally scheduled for January 30th has been moved to Tuesday, February 6th at 7 PM CT.

The change in schedule is due to tomorrow’s House Homeland Security Committee markup of impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, which is expected to go late into the night.

Details for participating in the call are below:

Date: Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

Time: 7:00-8:00 p.m. CT

Dial-in Number: 888-480-3675

Constituents should dial 888-480-3675 if they would like to participate in the call. To watch a live stream of the call, constituents can visit our Facebook page here.