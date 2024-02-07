Posted: Jan 29, 2024 8:40 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 8:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Commuity Concert Series hosts The Empire Trio on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 7:30 PM at the Center in Bartlesville.

Adele Register with BCCSA was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. She told us that the Empire Trio presents the most beloved and famous songs from the world of film from 1930 until the mid-1990s. Songs from Casablanca, James Bond, Titanic, The Wizard of Oz, and stories about the great singers who performed them, from Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra to Céline Dion and Barbra Streisand. A glamorous soundtrack to the greatest silver screen films of all time!

Empire Trio is an exhilarating and uniquely talented classical crossover ensemble, that has been taking concert halls by storm all over the world.