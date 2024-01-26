Posted: Jan 26, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2024 10:21 AM

Chase McNutt

A Nowata woman was arrested on Wednesday, January 24 around 11:00 p.m by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for drug trafficking. A Deputy stopped Teresa' Goff’s vehicle on Highway 169 south of Nowata for two traffic violations.

A drug dog alert led to a search of the vehicle. In the vehicle, the officers located a Ziplock bag that contained crystal like shards and crystal-like rocks suspected to be methamphetamine. A later measurement would show she was in possession of approximately 29 grams

The deputy also found several unused small plastic baggies in Teresa's purse. Teresa was booked into the Nowata County Jail and was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.