Posted: Jan 26, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2024 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning after weather prevented them from meeting during this past week.

According to an agenda posted online, the Board will consider signing a resolution that would authorize the Board to advertise for bids to get a new and or updated sound system at the fairgrounds complex. There will also be discussion to replace the bucking chutes and pens in the outdoor arena at the fairgrounds.

There will be discussion and possible action taken on a deferred maintenance assessment and a plan moving forward county-owned buildings across Osage County as well.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.