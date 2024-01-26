Posted: Jan 26, 2024 8:53 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2024 8:56 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

A track race….try a space race.

Bartlesville District Science Fair will be holding a free, early, screening of The Space Race: The Untold Story of the First Black Astronauts, a documentary by National Geographic.

The film will be shown at Bartlesville High school in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium on February 1 at 6 p.m.

Witness history with the Bartlesville District Science Fair.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesville Public Schools Facebook page).