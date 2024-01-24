Posted: Jan 24, 2024 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 2:39 PM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

Coffeyville, Kansas Police have confirmed an early morning shooting Wednesday that took place around 4:15 a.m. in the northwest part of the city.

The victim was reportedly shot in the stomach and then transported to the hospital. There is no word on the person’s condition. No names have yet been released.