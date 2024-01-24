Posted: Jan 24, 2024 10:14 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 11:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will be out in full force across Washington and Nowata counties this weekend looking for impaired drivers. They will be partnering with local agencies to conduct a saturation patrol this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

A press release states that their goal is simple: to make Washington and Nowata counties as safe as possibly by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes across the state. This is why those who are impaired are encouraged to find a safe ride home or have a designated driver.