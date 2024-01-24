Posted: Jan 24, 2024 9:05 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County School Supply Drive (aka Pack the Backpacks) is holdiong a fundraising Bingo event on Saturday, January 27th at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pat Gamble and Cindy Dronyk invited everyone to participate in order to help raise money for school supplies and backpacks for Washington County children in need this coming fall.

The doors open at 5:30pm and th games start at 6pm. Tickets are $12 and includes your admission price and 10 cards. For tickets, call 918-331-6924 or message them on Facebook-Washington County School Supply Drive.

Frito Pies, popcorn and desserts will be available for sale.