Posted: Jan 24, 2024 8:16 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 8:17 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Washington County’s SPCA is holding a Smooch a Pooch deal. So Smooch that Pooch.

From now until February 14 all adoption fees are only $14 dollars. So if you don’t have a Valentines, be a Valentines and show your love to a furry heart in need.

WSPCA is located at 16620 State Highway 123 Bartlesville, Ok. 74003 and are open from 1-6 p.m.

(Photo curtsy of Washingotn County SPCA Facebook page).