Posted: Jan 24, 2024 7:37 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 8:09 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

BSA Cherokee Area Council in Oklahoma received a R.I.S.E Grant for their National Youth Leadership Training program.

R.I.S.E Grants are presented by Bartlesville Regional United Way and they have awarded 11 of them for the year 2023. The grants are awarded to programs showcasing a need in their community in health, education, and financial stability.

For more information about the grants click here.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesvile Community News Facebook page).