Posted: Jan 23, 2024 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2024 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr signed the Comprehensive Cherokee Nation Education Act of 2024 on Tuesday afternoon. This piece of legislation will add $95,000 in merit scholarships through the Cherokee Nation Foundation. This year, the Cherokee Nation will spend 19 million dollars on the primary Cherokee nation scholarship program alone. Hoskin talks about what he hopes high school students are able to get out of these funds.

Hoskin added that the Cherokee Nation Government will match the first $50,000 of employee contributions to the Cherokee Nation Foundation. Hoskin says that will mean more scholarships for students.