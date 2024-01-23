Posted: Jan 23, 2024 10:54 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2024 12:18 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Bartlesville High Grad. and sports analyst on TikTok, James Droz celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs sixth AFC Championship game.

Droz made a big impact on the BHS spirit towards its sports teams and now serves on a national level for sports teams from all over, including his favorites. The term “getting Droz’d” is now feared by the NFL, NBA, and NCAA alike.

However, that was not the case for the Kansas City Chiefs following their win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening. James Droz obviously approves.

The video of the Bartian has more than one million views across multiple platforms.

(Photo curtsy of TikTok).