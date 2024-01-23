Posted: Jan 23, 2024 8:53 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2024 8:57 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Tis almost the season for giving, but Christmas is over with. This seasons giving starts February 14.

Anthony Tucker, counselor and Internship Coordinator at Bartlesville High School, in partnership with Blair Ellis, Executive Director of Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation launches the first ever Fast Food Valentines in Bartlesville.

Fast food? Tucker has the answer.

Inspired by 2007 BHS Grad. Taylor Doe in Oklahoma City, the goal is to give 100 working women in the fast food industry Valentines, including those who work in gas stations. The gifts will be a complete package of a box of chocolates, a rose, and a V-day card from BHS.

As all kindness goes, donations and a lending hand must also go.

BHS needs your help to put a smile on someone’s face on the most loving day of the year. You can join the team and be the one spreading the joy or send a donation.

To participate or for any questions, email tuckeraw@bps-ok.org. Financial contributions can be made via check to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation with Fast Food Valentines in the memo of the check.