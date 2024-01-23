Posted: Jan 23, 2024 6:42 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2024 6:42 AM

Tom Davis / Kelli Willams

Water supply numbers are down somewhat from last week, but it's not because of drought or over-consumption. Though levels are still optimal at Hulah Lake, a decline from last week is reflected in the numbers this week after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released water from the lake to prevent flooding possibilities, Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said Monday.

"We expected to see the numbers drop due to the Corps releasing heavily out of Hulah Lake to remove water from the flood control portion of the lake," Lauritsen said. "On Tuesday, the Corps will reduce the release out of Hulah to conserve the water within the lake."