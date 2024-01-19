Posted: Jan 19, 2024 9:31 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 9:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will consider expanding the health department in Skiatook and talk about the roof at the health department in Pawhuska.

The Board will further look to take action on replacing the bucking shoots and pens at the outdoor arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds. There will also be discussion to advertise for bids for a new or updated sound system at the fairgrounds.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.