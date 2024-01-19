Posted: Jan 19, 2024 9:19 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

The monthly event at feeds your soul as well as your tummy is set for Saturday, January 20, at noon in Bartlesville.

Get Real Ministry's January event will be in the heated warehouse behind the FYC Convenience Store in the 400 block of West 14th Street.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble said that they have even heated the baptismal pool. The Gambles reminded everyone that the Jesus Burger event offers free burgers provided by The Painted Horse restaurant in Bartlesville and the WORD of GOD.