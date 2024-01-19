Posted: Jan 19, 2024 8:49 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 8:49 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Kathy Fox and the Children’s Musical Theater suffer a loss of time when their facility flooded two days ago.

Some of the projects offered at the facility were canceled, much to the misfortune of the kids, and the theater is closed until repairs are finished.

Kathy Fox, Interim Director of Children’s Musical Theater, explains exactly what happened to cause the flood.

Fox says that she is very grateful for the small business in the community that came to their aid so quickly during this time and the ever growing support of the community, including a local church that says the show must go on; offering their own facility for rehearsals Saturday, January 20.

Fox says that the repairs should not take long once they order the parts, but the pluming business is busier than ever this time of year due to the weather and citizens’ pipes.

Fox gives some insight on how the community could help the Children’s Musical Theater get back on track.