Posted: Jan 18, 2024 2:19 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 2:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special meeting Monday evening to potentially call for an election to change the City Charter.

According to an agenda published Thursday, the council is expected to discuss and take possible action to approve a resolution to propose amendments to the City Charter and call for an April 2 election on the proposed amendments.

The proposed amendments would change council terms from two years to three years on a staggered schedule and move council elections from November to April. Additional changes include the time in which recall petitions can be circulated and verified, and to make purchasing and contracting more efficient and consistent throughout the organization.