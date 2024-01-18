Posted: Jan 18, 2024 2:02 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

Time is beginning to run out for those of you who want to make it down to Sooner Park to drop off your live Christmas tree for mulching. The trees can be dropped off in the fenced area east of Madison Blvd.

Trees can be dropped off through the end of January. Mulch is available to the public free of charge at Sooner Park as quantities allow Monday through Friday. For more information, you can call 918-338-4131.