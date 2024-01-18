Posted: Jan 18, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the annual Bruins on Broadway fundraiser show on January 25, at the Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Bartlesville High School Campus at 7:00.

Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. All proceeds go the budget for the Spring 2017 musical. For an extra $15, you will get a t-shirt for the spring musical which will chosen for this year's production and will be announced to the audience at the end of the show.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BHS student performers Kathryn Williams and Kennedy Ayers explained the Bruins on Broadway show will feature group and solo performances of songs from Broadway musicals.