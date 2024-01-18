Posted: Jan 18, 2024 9:20 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 9:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest announces Scott Hopson has been promoted to senior trust investment officer with Arvest Wealth Management.

Hopson joined Arvest Bank in 2013 and Arvest Wealth Management in 2014. Since that time, Hopson completed the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation in 2022 from the American Bankers Association and the Accredited Fiduciary Investment Manager (AFIM) designation in 2023.

In his new role, Hopson will continue to serve clients by establishing asset allocation and diversification guidelines, implementing investment plans, monitoring and evaluating performance, and adjusting investment policy as material changes take place in the markets and in the lives of his clients, their families and business enterprises.

“Scott is an integral part of our team, and this promotion is well-deserved,” said Josh Randolph, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager. “He is dedicated to serving our clients through all phases of their lives through the financial planning process.”

Hopson is also a graduate of William Jewell College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and is committed to advanced training and ongoing professional development. Hopson also serves as chairman of the Bartlesville Public Library Trust Authority, championing the library’s mission.

A husband and father of two young daughters, Scott’s family is a constant reminder of the importance of the work that he and his colleagues do to help clients and their families.

Hopson can be reached by email at rhopson@arvest.com or by phone at 918-337-3518.