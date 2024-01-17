Posted: Jan 17, 2024 3:09 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 3:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Even though Bartlesville's water supply levels are at the highest in more than a year and a half, the city's Water Resources Committee is tasked with looking for future options when significant drought impacts the area.

On Wednesday, the committee unanimously approved a recommendation to City Council to pursue a $112,710 study for bringing additional water supply from Kaw Lake.

Lauritsen says if the City Council approves the study, it should be completed within five months.

In addition to the Kaw Lake study, the committee is exploring three other options for additional water supply. Lauritsen said the city hit a road block for additional capacity at Hulah and Copan lakes . He said Wednesday that the city requested a comprehensive study in November from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lauritsen says the setback will delay any findings on Copan and Hulah lakes for at least a year.