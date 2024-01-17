News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 17, 2024 3:09 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 3:39 PM
Water Resources Committee Recommends Kaw Lake Study
Nathan Thompson
Even though Bartlesville's water supply levels are at the highest in more than a year and a half, the city's Water Resources Committee is tasked with looking for future options when significant drought impacts the area.
On Wednesday, the committee unanimously approved a recommendation to City Council to pursue a $112,710 study for bringing additional water supply from Kaw Lake.
Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen explains what the study will entail.
Lauritsen says if the City Council approves the study, it should be completed within five months.
In addition to the Kaw Lake study, the committee is exploring three other options for additional water supply. Lauritsen said the city hit a road block for additional capacity at Hulah and Copan lakes. He said Wednesday that the city requested a comprehensive study in November from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Lauritsen says the setback will delay any findings on Copan and Hulah lakes for at least a year.
Another potential water source is the Ada-Vamoosa aquifer in Osage County. Lauritsen says there have been a couple of studies performed by the U.S. Geological Survey on potential yield. Those studies are being examined by an outside contractor to help interpret the results.
« Back to News