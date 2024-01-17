Posted: Jan 17, 2024 1:27 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Frozen water lines have forced the Osage Nation Visitor's Center pop-up shop and Cultural Center to be closed through the end of the week. Staff will be working from home and are available via email.

The Elder Nutrition of Pawhuska will be closed as well due to a water line break. The nutrition program will still deliver meals to their routes. Elder packs will also be handed out on Friday to Native Americans over the age of 55 at the Pawhuska location.