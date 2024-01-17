Posted: Jan 17, 2024 9:08 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 9:08 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Fast and Furious may have been about race cars, but Bartlesville is all about community transport.

Cimarron Public Transit System wants your feedback to help the better their services to the community. The company recently submitted a letter of intent to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Mobility and Public Transit Division to assist in public transport for rural areas such as Bartlesville, Bristow, Cleveland, Dewey, Drumright, Kellyville, Mannford, Oilton, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Ponca City, Sapulpa and Skiatook.

Forums are scheduled January 24 at 11 a.m. and January 25 at 1 p.m. Cimarron is also offering public comments that can be reached at the following links and contacts:

Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. – Zoom meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83227047226?pwd=PLdEdFReFH0haDMbAaNrrFEl2JNme2.1

Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. – Zoom meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86892555250?pwd=zauLSy2JbIauRlK0Zo7aY1byxlyTc7.1

Via email to lcorff@ucapinc.org, fax to 580-718-0981, or call 918-762-3041 Ext. 181. Written feedback can also be submitted by mail to 501 Sixth Street, Pawnee, OK 74058. Deadline is March 16.

IF you have trouble with any of the above contact Transit Director Laura Corff at 180-718-0444, TDD: 800-722-0353, and fax: 580-718-098.

For more information visit https://www.cityofbartlesville.org/public-transportation-forums-set-month/?fbclid=IwAR1-MNmaLYOfC69hjqJIwcO9jQnIrxdSuNAuy9z8hM5mYdjsRwt5qxCphIY

(Photo curtsy of City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook page).