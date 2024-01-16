Posted: Jan 16, 2024 3:15 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 2:06 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) issued an executive order on Tuesday to call for a special legislative session on January 29, 2024, to address the state income tax.

The objective of the session is to reduce the state income tax by 0.25 percent.

In speaking with State Senator Julie Daniels, she said that she agrees with the starting point of 0.25 percent and then to continually work on ways to gradually take the state income tax down to zero.

HERE IS THE EXECUTIVE ORDER

LISTEN TO OUR CONVERSATION WITH SENATOR DANIELS