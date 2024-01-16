Posted: Jan 16, 2024 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 2:49 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Tuesday morning due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There were not any new updates on courthouse improvements, but Gerome Gnatek, 911 Trust Authority Chairman, gave his update.

The commissioners also opened and awarded a bid for corrugate polypropylene pipe. The commissioners meeting shortly convened after regulatory housekeeping items. The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 a.m.